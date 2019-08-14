TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $570.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.17.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $550.04. 2,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,656. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $555.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total transaction of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,358,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $31,514,641. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 677,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,527,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.