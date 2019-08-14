TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 845 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:TECL traded down $14.27 on Wednesday, reaching $147.91. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.77. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $187.10.

