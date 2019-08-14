TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 250,341 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

