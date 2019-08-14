TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 7,380 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RXI traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.37. 66,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,335. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $122.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.44.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.