Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trueblue by 140.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Trueblue during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 4.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $794.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.