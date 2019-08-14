TTC Protocol Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One TTC Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, UEX and Bibox. TTC Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC Protocol alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00757336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000862 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028011 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.