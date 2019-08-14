Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) received a $14.00 price target from analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $10.35. 45,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 528,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.