Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $363,642.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.37 or 0.04555887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,856,376 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

