UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.08.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,765.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $835,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $16,413,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 743,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,387,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in UDR by 64.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,783,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

