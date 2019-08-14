Ultra Trading Down 17.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $13,211.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,103.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.03134948 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00959172 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,926,436 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

