Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ultralife stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,477. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 48.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 40.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

