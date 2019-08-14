UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 199 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 217.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,563. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,537 shares of company stock worth $3,184,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

