UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) PT Set at $17.00 by Maxim Group

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been given a $17.00 target price by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point began coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. 204,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $487.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $254,990. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

