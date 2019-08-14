Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 303,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.63. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.