Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €28.70 ($33.37) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.64 ($28.65).

ETR:UN01 traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Wednesday, reaching €26.41 ($30.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 1-year high of €28.91 ($33.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.56.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

