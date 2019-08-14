United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.61. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.68%. Analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

