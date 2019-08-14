United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 535,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

CF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. 38,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.