United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 796.3% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

