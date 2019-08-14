United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $31.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,107,000 after purchasing an additional 398,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $16,187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.