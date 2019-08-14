United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Lowered by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,691 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.76.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

