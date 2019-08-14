United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) Short Interest Update

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 451,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $676.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 40,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $582,983.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,806 shares of company stock worth $1,041,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,272,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,575,000 after purchasing an additional 84,133 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 168,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $9,382,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

