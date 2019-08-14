United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 12,427,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 774,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

