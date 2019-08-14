United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

United Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. United Technologies has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Technologies to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of UTX opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.88. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

