Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Display by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,768,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.46.

Universal Display stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.88. 19,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,501. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.97. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $218.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $2,465,552.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,393.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,801 shares of company stock worth $34,646,297. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

