Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,594 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 191.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

