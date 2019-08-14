Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Set at $36.00 by Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) received a $36.00 target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 135,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,476. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 194.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 597.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

