UralsCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2,992.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $2,992.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,458,927 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info.

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

