Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on URBN. Wedbush set a $26.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.54.

URBN stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 3,645,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

