Utrum Market Cap Hits $678,828.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Utrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. During the last week, Utrum has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $678,828.00 and approximately $985.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The official website for Utrum is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

