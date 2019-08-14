Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,866,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 10,057,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $28,990,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $20,893,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $9,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $6,206,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,386,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uxin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

UXIN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Uxin has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.59). Uxin had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Uxin’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.