ValuEngine Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Sell

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,008. The firm has a market cap of $526.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 943.01, a current ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Harris Trifon bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $35,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $60,330.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

