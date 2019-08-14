Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 526,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 410,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23.

