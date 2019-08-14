Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 469,679 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 306,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 58,082 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 595,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112,909. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

