Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after buying an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,337,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.97. 11,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,746. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53.

