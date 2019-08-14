Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vectrus by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $3,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

