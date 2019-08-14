Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

