Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,558,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 2,842,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $202,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,900. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 323,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $11,887,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCYT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 26,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.