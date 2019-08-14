Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Update

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,165,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 31,809,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 308,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vereit by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,958 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vereit by 128.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 270,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

