Vereit (NYSE:VER) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of VER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 2,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

