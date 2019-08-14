VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0500 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Livecoin. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $11,132.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00144869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003977 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004263 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000403 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000469 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,912,283 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.