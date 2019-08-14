Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. 2,102,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,316. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

