Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.08 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.40. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.