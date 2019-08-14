VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VF were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

VF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. 44,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,436. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

