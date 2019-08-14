VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives $25.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 96,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,732. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 226.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 142.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $88,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

