VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.73. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 2,071 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

