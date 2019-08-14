Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after buying an additional 99,889 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $129.91. 58,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,230. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

