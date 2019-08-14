Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 34,100 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,388,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 172,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

NYSE:PEI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.