Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $724,000 Holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 440.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after buying an additional 493,849 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 317.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 337,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 256,752 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,221,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,681 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 60,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RFP stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $455.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $97,526.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Dolan acquired 4,152 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,701.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,422 shares of company stock worth $113,556. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

