Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $669,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

SAFM stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.78. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

