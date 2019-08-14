Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

